1:00 p.m.

A Porn Site Offers to Give Sense8 a Third Season, the Climax It Deserves

Netflix is currently planning to wrap up the show with a two-hour special.

1:00 p.m.

Marjorie Prime’s Geena Davis Hopes Wonder Woman Will Change Everything, But…

“I do feel an increased sense of urgency. We’re living in a climate where we’re seeing women and minorities undervalued to an alarming degree.”

12:32 p.m.

Either Taylor Swift’s Been Hacked or She’s Up to Something

All social media accounts are suspiciously blacked out.

12:30 p.m.

It’s Alive! A Don Giovanni Where Even the Sets Perform

At Mostly Mozart, an opera that doesn’t skimp on theatrical power.

12:26 p.m.

Gook Offers a Visually Striking But Distant Korean Perspective on the L.A. Riots

Star and director Justin Chon is using a completely different visual vocabulary to talk about the riots.

12:17 p.m.

Cardi B Is the Undisputed Artist of the Summer

“Bodak Yellow” makes her the first woman since Nicki Minaj in 2014 to have a solo rap song in the Top 10.

12:08 p.m.

Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger Tell a Trump Bobblehead How to Condemn Neo-Nazis

Friendly advice from one Celebrity Apprentice host to a bobblehead version of another.

12:00 p.m.

Why The Defenders Has a Scene About White Privilege

The co-showrunner and stars weigh in on a memorable argument.

12:00 p.m.

The Defenders Recap: Talk to the Hand

The fight scenes in “Mean Right Hook” are a big step up.

10:42 a.m.

Every Samuel L. Jackson Performance, Ranked From Worst to Best

In honor of The Hitman’s Bodyguard, we rank every Samuel L. Jackson role, from Shaft to Snakes on a Plane.

10:33 a.m.

Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on Jaime Lannister’s Next Move

“He’s not in the episode this coming Sunday because he’s in Lamaze class.”

10:30 a.m.

Review: The Disorienting Beauty of Grizzly Bear’s Painted Ruins

After a long hiatus, Grizzly Bear are back with a complicated, disorienting, and beautiful new album.

9:52 a.m.

Whitney: Can I Be Me Is a Remarkably Intimate Look at Whitney Houston’s Life

“There is not one person out there not responsible for the demise of that beautiful woman.”

9:39 a.m.

Jon Stewart on Trump: ‘Everybody Who Is a Nazi Sure Does Seem to Like Him’

John Mayer and Hannibal Buress also showed up as surprise guests.

9:24 a.m.

Meek Mill Arrested After NYPD Catches Him Riding Dirt Bikes on Instagram

You never know whose Instagram the NYPD is following.

9:08 a.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and James Corden Stop Traffic With Hair and Their Wigs

Yes, they do, ahem, let the sunshine in.

9:00 a.m.

The Defenders Series-Premiere Recap: Don’t Call Them Heroes

If you expect to see Marvel’s street-level heroes team up in this episode, prepare to be disappointed.

8:30 a.m.

A Tribute to the Truly Bungled Release of Tulip Fever

Has there ever been a film as enjoyably cursed as Tulip Fever?

8:00 a.m.

Protest Art: What Is It Good For?

Digging through the Whitney’s archive of resistance.

2:24 a.m.

Patty Jenkins Reportedly Closing a Deal to Direct Wonder Woman 2

The director was reportedly holding out for a much, much bigger payday.