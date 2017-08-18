Either Taylor Swift’s Been Hacked or She’s Up to Something

*Eyes emoji* Taylor Swift is up to something. Or she’s just been hacked (again). But more likely, she’s got a surprise planned. Eagle-eyed Swifties have noticed that the singer’s social-media accounts have gone suspiciously dark: Across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and her personal YouTube, she has nary a profile picture. All of her photos have been deleted. She’s no longer following anyone on Twitter. Is she erasing history? Or just prepping for a big drop? Save for her sexual-assault trial victory, she’s been curiously silent since the great Kim Kardashian Snapchat leak of summer 2016, which proved that Swift sneakily gave Kanye’s controversial “Famous” lyric a green light. Her last album, 1989, was released in 2014. What’s coming?
