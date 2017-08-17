Lakeith Stanfield Faces a Hostile Jury in Exclusive Crown Heights Clip

In Crown Heights, Lakeith Stanfield plays Colin Warner, an 18-year-old Brooklyn resident wrongfully convicted of murder who is sentenced to life in prison for the crime. While he’s locked up, his friend Carl “KC” King takes up the cause of justice and fights for years — taking out loans and getting a job as a legal courier to study the court system — to help Warner get his life back. In this clip, we see Warner and his loved ones reacting as the jury reads the verdict aloud in court. Crown Heights hits theaters on August 25.