Fall brings cooler weather, an excuse to wear comfortable clothing, and way too much TV. Seriously, make sure you’re prepared for this. Take water breaks. Exercise to keep your blood flowing. In order to help you in the great effort to keep up with all this year’s fall TV, we’ve compiled a list of a few of the most notable shows arriving in the coming months and provided a full calendar of fall premieres below.

Top of the Lake: China Girl, September 10 on SundanceTV

The Portrait of a Lady team of Jane Campion and Nicole Kidman in the second installment of Campion’s grim Australian crime series, which stars Elisabeth Moss and will focus on a human-trafficking ring.

Outlander, September 10 on Starz

After what feels like decades since its last episode (but was in fact a little over an year), Outlander returns decades after its original setting. Now, Claire has a daughter, Jamie’s still stuck in the past, and everyone’s wishing they were in a different time and place. The usual!

The Deuce, September 10 on HBO

James Franco plays twins in this grimy look at the 1970s New York porn industry from The Wire creator David Simon, sure to come with sweeping social critique, and some rockin’ period automobiles.

Better Things, September 14 on FX

Emmy nominee Pamela Adlon directed every episode of the new season of her comedy, a semi-autobiographical riff on life as a single mom in Los Angeles, full of equal parts gross-out comedy and heart.

Star Trek: Discovery, September 24 on CBS/CBS All Access

CBS’s fledgling streaming service makes its biggest swing with the first Star Trek series since 2005. Episodes one and two will debut on the broadcast network proper, before Discovery heads to the frontier that is the internet.

Will & Grace, September 28 on NBC

Twelve years after leaving TV, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally return to see whether the country’s still up for shenanigans that ensue when a straight woman and gay man live together.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, October 1 on HBO

Larry David is reviving his semi-autobiographical, fully cringe-inducing comedy series for a ninth season six years after it left the air, a scheme so daring it just might work.

Dynasty, October 11 on the CW

The 1980s soap opera returns to TV in a rebooted format with fewer shoulderpads and just as many terrible rich people.

The Last O.G., October 24 on TBS

Tracy Morgan plays an ex-con adjusting to gentrified Brooklyn after being released from prison after 15 years. He also discovers that his former girlfriend, Girls Trip standout Tiffany Haddish, is married to a wealthy white man.

Stranger Things, October 27 on Netflix

By all accounts — notably every interview with the members of the cast — season two of Stranger Things will be even darker and more intense than the first, but worry not, there will still be just as many delightful ’80s references.

Alias Grace, November 3 on Netflix

The Canadian super-team of writer Sarah Polley and director Mary Harron come together to adapt notable Canadian Margaret Atwood’s novel about convicted murderer Grace Marks — just don’t call her a murderess.

Friday, September 1

12 a.m. Narcos, Netflix

Tuesday, September 5

10 p.m. American Horror Story: Cult, FX

Wednesday, September 6

10 p.m. You’re the Worst, FXX

Friday, September 8

12. a.m. BoJack Horseman, Netflix

12 a.m. One Mississippi, Amazon

Sunday, September 10

8 p.m. The Orville, Fox

8 p.m. Outlander, Starz

9 p.m. The Deuce, HBO

9 p.m. Fear the Walking Dead, AMC

10 p.m. Top of the Lake: China Girl, SundanceTV

Tuesday, September 12

12 a.m. The Mindy Project, Hulu

Wednesday, September 13

10 p.m. South Park, Comedy Central

10:30 p.m. Broad City, Comedy Central

Thursday, September 14

12 a.m. Riviera, Sundance Now

10 p.m. Better Things, FX

Friday, September 15

12. a.m. American Vandal, Netflix

Sunday, September 17

8 p.m. The Vietnam War, PBS

10:30 p.m. Vice Principals, HBO

Monday, September 18

8 p.m. Dancing With the Stars, ABC

Wednesday, September 20

10 p.m. The Good Place, NBC

Thursday, September 21

8 p.m. Gotham, Fox

Friday, September 22

12. a.m. Fuller House, Netflix

12 a.m. Transparent, Amazon

Sunday, September 24

7:30 p.m. 60 Minutes, CBS

8:30 p.m. Star Trek: Discovery, CBS/CBS All Access

Monday, September 25

8 p.m. The Big Bang Theory, CBS

8 p.m. The Voice, NBC

8:30 p.m. Young Sheldon, CBS

9 p.m. Kevin Can Wait, CBS

9:30 p.m. Me, Myself, & I, CBS

10 p.m. The Good Doctor, ABC

10 p.m. The Brave, NBC

10 p.m. Scorpion, CBS

11:30 p.m. The Opposition With Jordan Klepper, Comedy Central

Tuesday, September 26

8 p.m. NCIS, CBS

8 p.m. Lethal Weapon, Fox

9 p.m. Bull, CBS

9 p.m. The Mick, Fox

9 p.m. The Voice, NBC

9:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fox

10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans, CBS

10 p.m. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, NBC

Wednesday, September 27

8 p.m. The Goldbergs, ABC

8 p.m. Survivor, CBS

8 p.m. Empire, Fox

8 p.m. The Blacklist, NBC

8:30 p.m. Speechless, ABC

9 p.m. Modern Family, ABC

9 p.m. SEAL Team, CBS

9 p.m. Star, Fox

9 p.m. Law & Order: SVU, NBC

9:30 American Housewife, ABC

10 p.m. Designated Survivor, ABC

10 p.m. Criminal Minds, CBS

10 p.m. Chicago P.D., NBC

Thursday, September 28

8 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy, ABC

8 p.m. Superstore, NBC

9 p.m. Will & Grace, NBC

9:30 p.m. Great News, NBC

10 p.m. How to Get Away With Murder, ABC

10 p.m. Chicago Fire, NBC

Friday, September 29

8 p.m. Marvel’s Inhumans, ABC

8 p.m. MacGyver, CBS

8 p.m. Hell’s Kitchen, Fox

9 p.m. Hawaii Five-0, CBS

9 p.m. The Exorcist, Fox

9 p.m. Dateline, NBC

10 p.m. Blue Bloods, CBS

Saturday, September 30

10 p.m. 48 Hours, CBS

10 p.m. Versailles, Ovation

Sunday, October 1

7 p.m. The Toy Box, ABC

7: 30 p.m. Bob’s Burgers, Fox

8 p.m. Shark Tank, ABC

8 p.m. The Simpsons, Fox

8:30 p.m. Ghosted, Fox

8:30 p.m. Wisdom of the Crowd, CBS

9 p.m. Family Guy, Fox

9:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS

9:30 p.m. The Last Man on Earth, Fox

1o p.m. Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO

10 p.m. Ten Days in the Valley, ABC

Monday, October 2

8 p.m. Lucifer, Fox

8:30 9JKL, CBS

9 p.m. The Gifted, Fox

10 p.m. The Halcyon, Ovation

Tuesday, October 3

8 p.m. The Middle, ABC

8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat, ABC

9 p.m. Black-ish, ABC

9:30 p.m. The Mayor, ABC

10 p.m. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, ABC

Thursday, October 5

9 p.m. Scandal, ABC

Friday, October 6

8 p.m. Once Upon a Time, ABC

Sunday, October 8

8 p.m. To Tell the Truth, ABC

10 p.m. Madam Secretary, CBS

Monday, October 9

8 p.m. Supergirl, the CW

9 p.m. Valor, The CW

Tuesday, October 10

8 p.m. The Flash, the CW

9 p.m. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, the CW

Wednesday, October 11

12 a.m. ET Chance, Hulu

8 p.m. Riverdale, the CW

9 p.m. Dynasty, the CW

Thursday, October 12

12. a.m. ET I Love You, America, Hulu

8 p.m. Supernatural, the CW

9 p.m. Arrow, the CW

Friday, October 13

12. a.m. PT Mindhunter, Netflix

8 p.m. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, the CW

9 p.m. Jane the Virgin, the CW

Sunday, October 15

9 p.m. Berlin Station, EPIX

9 p.m. Good Behavior, TNT

10 p.m. White Famous, Showtime

Monday, October 16

10 p.m. Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, VH1

Tuesday, October 17

8:30 p.m. Loudermilk, Audience

Wednesday, October 18

12 a.m. Freakish, Hulu

Saturday, October 22

9 p.m. The Walking Dead, AMC

10 p.m. Graves, EPIX

Tuesday, October 24

10 p.m. The Last O.G., TBS

10:30 p.m. At Home With Amy Sedaris, truTV

Thursday, October 26

10 p.m. Drop the Mic, TBS

Friday, October 27

12. a.m. Stranger Things, Netflix

8 p.m. Blindspot, NBC

Monday, October 30

9:30 p.m. Superior Donuts, CBS

Thursday, November 2

9 p.m. Mom, CBS

9:30 p.m. Life in Pieces, CBS

10 p.m. S.W.A.T., CBS

Friday, November 3

12. a.m. Alias Grace, Netflix

Sunday, November 5

9 p.m. The Girlfriend Experience, Starz

9 p.m. Shameless, Showtime

10 p.m. SMILF, Showtime

Tuesday, November 14

12. a.m. Future Man, Hulu

Wednesday, November 15

9 p.m. MythBusters, Science Channel

Sunday, November 19

10 p.m. Search Party, TBS

Tuesday, November 21

12. a.m. Marvel’s Runaways, Hulu

Thursday, November 23

12. a.m. She’s Gotta Have It, Netflix

Wednesday, November 29

9 p.m. Vikings, History

Friday, December 1

12 a.m. East Los High: Finale Event, Hulu

Wednesday, December 6

12 a.m. Shut Eye, Hulu

