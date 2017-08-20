Fall brings cooler weather, an excuse to wear comfortable clothing, and way too much TV. Seriously, make sure you’re prepared for this. Take water breaks. Exercise to keep your blood flowing. In order to help you in the great effort to keep up with all this year’s fall TV, we’ve compiled a list of a few of the most notable shows arriving in the coming months and provided a full calendar of fall premieres below.
Top of the Lake: China Girl, September 10 on SundanceTV
The Portrait of a Lady team of Jane Campion and Nicole Kidman in the second installment of Campion’s grim Australian crime series, which stars Elisabeth Moss and will focus on a human-trafficking ring.
Outlander, September 10 on Starz
After what feels like decades since its last episode (but was in fact a little over an year), Outlander returns decades after its original setting. Now, Claire has a daughter, Jamie’s still stuck in the past, and everyone’s wishing they were in a different time and place. The usual!
The Deuce, September 10 on HBO
James Franco plays twins in this grimy look at the 1970s New York porn industry from The Wire creator David Simon, sure to come with sweeping social critique, and some rockin’ period automobiles.
Better Things, September 14 on FX
Emmy nominee Pamela Adlon directed every episode of the new season of her comedy, a semi-autobiographical riff on life as a single mom in Los Angeles, full of equal parts gross-out comedy and heart.
Star Trek: Discovery, September 24 on CBS/CBS All Access
CBS’s fledgling streaming service makes its biggest swing with the first Star Trek series since 2005. Episodes one and two will debut on the broadcast network proper, before Discovery heads to the frontier that is the internet.
Will & Grace, September 28 on NBC
Twelve years after leaving TV, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally return to see whether the country’s still up for shenanigans that ensue when a straight woman and gay man live together.
Curb Your Enthusiasm, October 1 on HBO
Larry David is reviving his semi-autobiographical, fully cringe-inducing comedy series for a ninth season six years after it left the air, a scheme so daring it just might work.
Dynasty, October 11 on the CW
The 1980s soap opera returns to TV in a rebooted format with fewer shoulderpads and just as many terrible rich people.
The Last O.G., October 24 on TBS
Tracy Morgan plays an ex-con adjusting to gentrified Brooklyn after being released from prison after 15 years. He also discovers that his former girlfriend, Girls Trip standout Tiffany Haddish, is married to a wealthy white man.
Stranger Things, October 27 on Netflix
By all accounts — notably every interview with the members of the cast — season two of Stranger Things will be even darker and more intense than the first, but worry not, there will still be just as many delightful ’80s references.
Alias Grace, November 3 on Netflix
The Canadian super-team of writer Sarah Polley and director Mary Harron come together to adapt notable Canadian Margaret Atwood’s novel about convicted murderer Grace Marks — just don’t call her a murderess.
Friday, September 1
12 a.m. Narcos, Netflix
Tuesday, September 5
10 p.m. American Horror Story: Cult, FX
Wednesday, September 6
10 p.m. You’re the Worst, FXX
Friday, September 8
12. a.m. BoJack Horseman, Netflix
12 a.m. One Mississippi, Amazon
Sunday, September 10
8 p.m. The Orville, Fox
8 p.m. Outlander, Starz
9 p.m. The Deuce, HBO
9 p.m. Fear the Walking Dead, AMC
10 p.m. Top of the Lake: China Girl, SundanceTV
Tuesday, September 12
12 a.m. The Mindy Project, Hulu
Wednesday, September 13
10 p.m. South Park, Comedy Central
10:30 p.m. Broad City, Comedy Central
Thursday, September 14
12 a.m. Riviera, Sundance Now
10 p.m. Better Things, FX
Friday, September 15
12. a.m. American Vandal, Netflix
Sunday, September 17
8 p.m. The Vietnam War, PBS
10:30 p.m. Vice Principals, HBO
Monday, September 18
8 p.m. Dancing With the Stars, ABC
Wednesday, September 20
10 p.m. The Good Place, NBC
Thursday, September 21
8 p.m. Gotham, Fox
Friday, September 22
12. a.m. Fuller House, Netflix
12 a.m. Transparent, Amazon
Sunday, September 24
7:30 p.m. 60 Minutes, CBS
8:30 p.m. Star Trek: Discovery, CBS/CBS All Access
Monday, September 25
8 p.m. The Big Bang Theory, CBS
8 p.m. The Voice, NBC
8:30 p.m. Young Sheldon, CBS
9 p.m. Kevin Can Wait, CBS
9:30 p.m. Me, Myself, & I, CBS
10 p.m. The Good Doctor, ABC
10 p.m. The Brave, NBC
10 p.m. Scorpion, CBS
11:30 p.m. The Opposition With Jordan Klepper, Comedy Central
Tuesday, September 26
8 p.m. NCIS, CBS
8 p.m. Lethal Weapon, Fox
9 p.m. Bull, CBS
9 p.m. The Mick, Fox
9 p.m. The Voice, NBC
9:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fox
10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans, CBS
10 p.m. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, NBC
Wednesday, September 27
8 p.m. The Goldbergs, ABC
8 p.m. Survivor, CBS
8 p.m. Empire, Fox
8 p.m. The Blacklist, NBC
8:30 p.m. Speechless, ABC
9 p.m. Modern Family, ABC
9 p.m. SEAL Team, CBS
9 p.m. Star, Fox
9 p.m. Law & Order: SVU, NBC
9:30 American Housewife, ABC
10 p.m. Designated Survivor, ABC
10 p.m. Criminal Minds, CBS
10 p.m. Chicago P.D., NBC
Thursday, September 28
8 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy, ABC
8 p.m. Superstore, NBC
9 p.m. Will & Grace, NBC
9:30 p.m. Great News, NBC
10 p.m. How to Get Away With Murder, ABC
10 p.m. Chicago Fire, NBC
Friday, September 29
8 p.m. Marvel’s Inhumans, ABC
8 p.m. MacGyver, CBS
8 p.m. Hell’s Kitchen, Fox
9 p.m. Hawaii Five-0, CBS
9 p.m. The Exorcist, Fox
9 p.m. Dateline, NBC
10 p.m. Blue Bloods, CBS
Saturday, September 30
10 p.m. 48 Hours, CBS
10 p.m. Versailles, Ovation
Sunday, October 1
7 p.m. The Toy Box, ABC
7: 30 p.m. Bob’s Burgers, Fox
8 p.m. Shark Tank, ABC
8 p.m. The Simpsons, Fox
8:30 p.m. Ghosted, Fox
8:30 p.m. Wisdom of the Crowd, CBS
9 p.m. Family Guy, Fox
9:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS
9:30 p.m. The Last Man on Earth, Fox
1o p.m. Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO
10 p.m. Ten Days in the Valley, ABC
Monday, October 2
8 p.m. Lucifer, Fox
8:30 9JKL, CBS
9 p.m. The Gifted, Fox
10 p.m. The Halcyon, Ovation
Tuesday, October 3
8 p.m. The Middle, ABC
8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat, ABC
9 p.m. Black-ish, ABC
9:30 p.m. The Mayor, ABC
10 p.m. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, ABC
Thursday, October 5
9 p.m. Scandal, ABC
Friday, October 6
8 p.m. Once Upon a Time, ABC
Sunday, October 8
8 p.m. To Tell the Truth, ABC
10 p.m. Madam Secretary, CBS
Monday, October 9
8 p.m. Supergirl, the CW
9 p.m. Valor, The CW
Tuesday, October 10
8 p.m. The Flash, the CW
9 p.m. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, the CW
Wednesday, October 11
12 a.m. ET Chance, Hulu
8 p.m. Riverdale, the CW
9 p.m. Dynasty, the CW
Thursday, October 12
12. a.m. ET I Love You, America, Hulu
8 p.m. Supernatural, the CW
9 p.m. Arrow, the CW
Friday, October 13
12. a.m. PT Mindhunter, Netflix
8 p.m. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, the CW
9 p.m. Jane the Virgin, the CW
Sunday, October 15
9 p.m. Berlin Station, EPIX
9 p.m. Good Behavior, TNT
10 p.m. White Famous, Showtime
Monday, October 16
10 p.m. Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, VH1
Tuesday, October 17
8:30 p.m. Loudermilk, Audience
Wednesday, October 18
12 a.m. Freakish, Hulu
Saturday, October 22
9 p.m. The Walking Dead, AMC
10 p.m. Graves, EPIX
Tuesday, October 24
10 p.m. The Last O.G., TBS
10:30 p.m. At Home With Amy Sedaris, truTV
Thursday, October 26
10 p.m. Drop the Mic, TBS
Friday, October 27
12. a.m. Stranger Things, Netflix
8 p.m. Blindspot, NBC
Monday, October 30
9:30 p.m. Superior Donuts, CBS
Thursday, November 2
9 p.m. Mom, CBS
9:30 p.m. Life in Pieces, CBS
10 p.m. S.W.A.T., CBS
Friday, November 3
12. a.m. Alias Grace, Netflix
Sunday, November 5
9 p.m. The Girlfriend Experience, Starz
9 p.m. Shameless, Showtime
10 p.m. SMILF, Showtime
Tuesday, November 14
12. a.m. Future Man, Hulu
Wednesday, November 15
9 p.m. MythBusters, Science Channel
Sunday, November 19
10 p.m. Search Party, TBS
Tuesday, November 21
12. a.m. Marvel’s Runaways, Hulu
Thursday, November 23
12. a.m. She’s Gotta Have It, Netflix
Wednesday, November 29
9 p.m. Vikings, History
Friday, December 1
12 a.m. East Los High: Finale Event, Hulu
Wednesday, December 6
12 a.m. Shut Eye, Hulu
A version of this article appears in the August 21, 2017 issue of New York Magazine.
Comments