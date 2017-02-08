Latest News from Vulture

15 mins ago

Of Course Donald Trump Almost Played the President in Sharknado 3

He reportedly threatened to “shut the entire show down” after they replaced him with Mark Cuban.

12:03 p.m.

What Julie Klausner Can’t Live Without

“This bra says it’s for running, but I wouldn’t run unless I was in sprinting distance of a Temp Tee factory about to close in 15 minutes.”

11:22 a.m.

HBO Hack Reportedly Exposed 7 Times As Much Data As Was Released in Sony Hack

Hackers have leaked scripts of Game of Thrones as well as episodes of other HBO shows.

11:10 a.m.

What Would Diplo Do? Is a Showcase for James Van Der Beek

In the new Viceland series, Van Der Beek plays a (slightly) satirical version of the EDM DJ.

11:02 a.m.

Why Doesn’t Cersei’s Hair Ever Grow?

There are three alternatives here.

10:43 a.m.

See Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father Trailer, About Wartime Cambodia

Directed by Angelina Jolie, executive produced by Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

10:43 a.m.

Nudity and Lou Reed’s Rules For Living at the Hamptons’ Wackiest Benefit

Robert Downey Jr. played auctioneer.

10:31 a.m.

The Fun Mom Dinner Cast on Kissing Adam Levine and Laughing So Hard They Peed

The new raunchy-moms comedy stars Toni Collette, Katie Aselton, Bridget Everett, and Molly Shannon.

10:06 a.m.

A Guide to The Dark Tower Series’s Weirdest Words and Phrases

Ahead of the film’s release, we examine the most bizarre turns of phrase in Stephen King’s seminal novels.

10:02 a.m.

Watch Randy Newman’s Bizarrely Entertaining Song About Putin on The Late Show

It’s impossible to look away.

9:13 a.m.

Carpool Karaoke Series Trailer: Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, and More

The web series based on James Corden’s segment is coming to Apple Music.

9:01 a.m.

All It Took Was a Nose Job to Turn Bradley Cooper Into Adam Scott in Wet Hot

Ben and Susie’s reunion is now a Parks and Rec reunion.

9:00 a.m.

A Timeline of Postapocalyptic Dystopias That Didn’t Happen

From The Postman to 2012, this isn’t the way the world ends.

12:27 a.m.

CBS All Access Adds New Shows From Will Ferrell and Ridley Scott

Will Ferrell is producing a comedy with Adam McKay for the streaming service.

Yesterday at 10:54 p.m.

Al Franken Tells Colbert About That Time McCain Voted ‘No’ on ‘Skinny Repeal’

Senator Franken suspected it might happen when he noticed a certain vice-president missing.

Yesterday at 9:08 p.m.

Drake’s Dad, Dennis Graham, Dances Through Fog for His ‘Kinda Crazy’ Music Video

See where Aubrey gets his moves from.

Yesterday at 9:07 p.m.

Audra McDonald Is Joining The Good Fight As a Series Regular for Season 2

Hey CBS All Access, how about a musical episode?

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: Tell Me What’s True

We are dealing with some very enlightened teens!

Yesterday at 8:59 p.m.

Star Wars: Episode IX Taps Screenwriter Jack Thorne for a Rewrite

Jack Thorne wrote the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play.

Yesterday at 8:05 p.m.

Kanye West Is Suing His Tour’s Insurance Provider for $10 Million

According to West’s legal team, the company that insured his last tour is failing to pay the artist’s rightfully deserved loss claims.