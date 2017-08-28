Latest News from Vulture

8:46 p.m.

The First Super Troopers 2 Teaser Is Here, So Feel Free to Get Excited Meow

After 16 years as a rookie, we have to presume Rabbit has been driven to the brink of madness.

5:55 p.m.

Did Anthony Scaramucci Subtweet Trump With a Games of Thrones Quote?

Anthony Scaramucci’s intelligence finally shines through.

4:57 p.m.

Now That We Have Bushwick, Here Are 6 Other Brooklyn Thrillers We’d Like to See

What would Williamsburg’s neighborhood thriller look like? What about Park Slope’s?

4:56 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ Most High Fashion Looks

This season, the Lords and Ladies of Westeros look like they’ve walked straight off the runways at Balmain and Balenciaga.

4:52 p.m.

‘Despacito’ Ties Mariah Carey’s Record for Longest at No. 1 on Hot 100

Both songs have 16 weeks each at the top of the Hot 100.

4:49 p.m.

Ed Skrein Leaves Hellboy Amid Whitewashing Backlash

Lionsgate has also pledged to be more sensitive going forward in casting the role of Ben Daimio.

4:48 p.m.

Why Insecure’s Blow-Job Scene Felt Out of Step With the Typically Radical Show

For the first time, Insecure doesn’t capture black millennial life.

4:10 p.m.

Game of Thrones Season Seven Smashes Yet Another HBO Record

More than 30 million viewers watched across multiple platforms.

1:13 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ Ice Dragon Is an Icon

Or zombie dragon, or whatever you want to call it.

1:07 p.m.

Game of Thrones Is Not What It Once Was

What we have here is a classic case of something being gained while something else is being lost.

1:06 p.m.

Insecure Recap: Sexplosion

Issa and Molly hit new lows.

1:02 p.m.

The 2017 VMAs Were Beyond Saving

They exist for no reason beyond the fact that they already exist.

12:55 p.m.

Game of Thrones Has a Strange Relationship With Bodies

Its characters are minds, seeking power and survival. They are bodies only whenever the plot suits.

12:28 p.m.

On Game of Thrones, Sisters Finally Did It for Themselves

In the season finale, Sansa and Arya were able to put aside their differences in order to take down a real enemy.

12:25 p.m.

Cersei Lannister: Look What You Made Her Do

The old Cersei can’t come to the phone right now.

12:25 p.m.

Were Jon and Dany Better Off With Their Exes?

Let’s navigate the murky waters of dating in the Seven Kingdoms.

12:21 p.m.

How Very: See the Teaser for the Heathers TV Adaptation

Coming to the Paramount Network in 2018.

12:13 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video Is Not As Dark As It Could Be

We already knew Taylor Swift is not the character she plays on TV.

11:45 a.m.

Cleganebowl: Explaining the Biggest Sibling Rivalry on Game of Thrones

And why some fans don’t want to see the Hound fight the Mountain.

11:40 a.m.

Rick and Morty Had the Most Savage Game of Thrones Burn Last Night

RIP discernible character motivations.