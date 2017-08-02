Based on the eponymous memoir by Loung Ung, Angelina Jolie’s Netflix film follows a child soldier serving under the Khmer Rouge during the Cambodian genocide. The casting process, as described in Jolie’s Vanity Fair profile, was the source of controversy when the director seemed to describe an audition process in which children were offered money only to have it taken away (Jolie denied that the casting process was abusive). First They Killed My Father premiered on February 18 in Siem Reap, Cambodia, and will arrive on Netflix September 15.