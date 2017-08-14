Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

John Oliver Enlists Weird Al to Sing ‘Please Don’t Nuke Us, North Korea’

“May I suggest you take it down a notch or two?”

8 mins ago

Four People Arrested in India for Leaking an Episode of Game of Thrones

The leak was not related to the HBO hack.

22 mins ago

Kelsea Ballerini Is Already Country Music’s Biggest Star

Country music might be insular, but it’s also where some of the biggest pop stars find their footing.

1:30 p.m.

Why Gendry’s Return to Game of Thrones Is Such a Big Deal

The bastard from Flea Bottom just might be the key to saving Westeros.

1:30 p.m.

A Guide to All of Insecure’s Season-Two Cameos

Hello, Sterling K. Brown!

1:18 p.m.

How Game of Thrones Turned Into a Story About Siblings

As you may have noticed, nearly all the parents are dead now.

1:01 p.m.

Jackie Hoffman Is Getting an Emmy, Even If She Has to Accept Someone Else’s

She loved Michelle Pfeiffer in Grease 2.

12:48 p.m.

What Will a Shonda Rhimes Netflix Show Look Like?

We have a few ideas.

12:23 p.m.

Mackenzie Davis on Whitewashing, Equal Pay, and Feminism

The Halt and Catch Fire star on the value of having difficult conversations.

11:53 a.m.

David Tennant Will Return for Jessica Jones Season Two

The people want more Tennant.

10:58 a.m.

Gilly Needs to Tell Sam to Shut Up on Game of Thrones

On last night’s Game of Thrones, Sam interrupted Gilly in the middle of one of the show’s most important revelations.

10:20 a.m.

‘Hella LA’ Is Insecure’s Boldest Episode Yet

A cliché male fantasy gives way to a troubling racial nightmare.

10:20 a.m.

Issa Rae Promises to Make Condom Use More Apparent on Insecure

Fan criticism might actually affect season three.

9:44 a.m.

The Florida Project Trailer: Willem Dafoe Stars in Tangerine Follow-up

See it in theaters October 6.

9:43 a.m.

Insecure Recap: Kiss ’n’ Grind

Lawrence, Molly, and Issa each take a loss in different ways.

9:04 a.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Producer Claims He Knew Nothing Would Come of Allegations

Martin Hilton says he expects the show to return for another season.

9:00 a.m.

How Icarus’Director Bryan Fogel Documented the Russian Olympic Doping Scandal

And helped its key player escape to the United States.

9:00 a.m.

How Iggy Pop Ended Up Writing a Heartbreaking Ballad for Good Time

“It was like he was the voice of God, blessing the movie.”

8:45 a.m.

John Oliver: Trump is Too Self-Obsessed to Disavow Nazis

“He threw an air ball so far away it landed in the Third Reich.”

3:26 a.m.

Game of Thrones Recap: Choosing Sides

Alliances in Westeros are more fraught than ever.