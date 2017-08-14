Four People Arrested in India for Leaking an Episode of Game of Thrones

While HBO continues to deal with the fallout from its hack, authorities have started to close in on a different leak. According to a report from the AFP, the Mumbai police force has said four people in India have been arrested for leaking the fourth episode of this season of Game of Thrones. The case was filed by a Mumbai-based company responsible for storing and processing Thrones episodes for an app, according to reports, and those arrested were company employees who possessed official credentials. They have been accused of criminal breach of trust and computer-related offenses and will be detained until August 21 as the investigation continues. The network Star India previously took responsibility for the leak and promised “forensic investigations at our and the technology partner’s end to swiftly determine the cause” of the leak. The HBO hackers, meanwhile, continue to parcel out bits of stolen information online, while the network has made it clear that it is not in communication with the hackers and does not plan to comment each time a new piece of stolen property is released.
