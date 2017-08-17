In case the revivals of Will & Grace, Roseanne, Gilmore Girls, and more weren’t enough, Fox is now planning to make a TV show about a TV revival. Revival, as Fox’s show is called, follows a kid named Elliot, who formerly starred in a 1980s family sitcom and lives an ordinary life, until he gets dragged back into the show’s revival. It sounds a lot like BoJack Horseman as told through the point of view of one of BoJack’s TV kids. Wet Hot and The Big Sick’s Michael Showalter is directing Revival, which will be written by Son of Zorn’s Sally Bradford McKenna. Fox’s gamble will pay off in about 20 years when Revival itself gets revived.
