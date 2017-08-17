Latest News from Vulture

5:23 p.m.

Brand New’s Fifth Studio Album, Science Fiction, Is Out Right Now (Yes, Now!)

It’s the band’s first studio album since 2009.

5:20 p.m.

MoviePass Is Attempting to Disrupt Hollywood — Will it Succeed?

MoviePass is counting on the idea that exhibitors, faced with fleeing audiences and a seemingly flawed business model, are panicking.

5:16 p.m.

What, Exactly, Would a Stephen Daldry Obi-Wan Movie Look Like?

Obi-Wan (Jacob Tremblay) grows up on a planet comprised entirely of suburbs. His mother (Julianne Moore, weeping) hates her life.

5:12 p.m.

Marvel’s The Defenders Is a Pretty Grim Slog

The most cringeworthy parts of this superhero team-up are drawn directly from Iron Fist.

4:55 p.m.

Glenn Close to Star in Paramount’s Sunset Boulevard Musical Movie

Ryan Murphy has reportedly flatly denied his involvement.

4:40 p.m.

A Beginner’s Guide to Marvel’s The Defenders

From Jessica Jones and Luke Cage to Daredevil and Iron Fist, here’s everything worth knowing about The Defenders.

4:31 p.m.

These Australians Are Here to Scare the Hell Out of You

Four of Australia’s on-the-rise horror directors on brutality, reaching American audiences, and why Australia can “drive people toward madness.”

4:21 p.m.

Logan Lucky Is a Delightful Trick of a Film That Constantly Flips Expectations

Steven Soderbergh casts actors in roles that they were not exactly born to play, but do so with relish.

3:48 p.m.

After So Many TV Show Revivals, Fox Is Making a TV Show About TV Show Revivals

The series follows a kid from a 1980s sitcom who’s pulled back into dealing with his old TV family.

3:45 p.m.

The Next Star Wars Spinoff Movie Will Reportedly Be About Obi-Wan Kenobi

There’s no script and no star, but there might be a director.

3:36 p.m.

See Nathan Fielder Smuggle Chili in the Season-4 Trailer of Nathan for You

Also, see L.A.’s only advertised fully asexual computer-repair shop.

3:10 p.m.

How High Fashion Won Over Rap

Hip-hop and the fashion industry have long been intertwined, but in recent years, that relationship has become so much more.

3:00 p.m.

Kathy Najimy’s 10 Favorite Books

Including Lena Dunham, Gloria Steinem, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and more.

2:55 p.m.

Lakeith Stanfield Faces a Hostile Jury in Exclusive Crown Heights Clip

Stanfield plays Colin Warner in a biopic about his wrongful imprisonment.

2:08 p.m.

Crown Heights Will Floor You With the Facts of Its Incredible True Story

It’s a lot of telling, and not much showing — but what a story to tell.

2:05 p.m.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Kesha, Marshmello, Khalid, and More

Kesha finally gets to explore her country roots.

1:08 p.m.

ABC Is Going Back to the Future With a Live-Action Version of The Jetsons

The multicamera comedy will apply a “modern filter” to the futuristic family.

12:45 p.m.

Indie Band Plays Trump Card for Publicity, Gets Horribly Burned

Do PR stunts even still work if they backfire this badly?

12:26 p.m.

Hear Justin Bieber’s New Solo Song ‘Friends’

That summer relationship that started over “Despacito?” Justin is thoughtfully planning ahead for your breakup.

12:08 p.m.

How Marvel’s The Defenders Designed Its Superhero Costumes

There’s an intricate story behind each character’s outfit.