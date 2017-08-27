Frank Ocean Hosts a New, Unannounced Episode of Blonded Radio During the VMAs

Katy Perry hosts the MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift drops her “Look What You Made Me Do” video, now Frank Ocean is bringing you a new episode of Blonded Radio: Sunday night is not for relaxing anymore. At 8:40 p.m. ET, the “Nikes” singer launched the unannounced seventh episode of his Beats 1 Radio show on Apple Music to correspond with the premiere of the VMAs. The show informally marks the anniversary of the August 20, 2016, release of his Blonde album. In between a little Sinatra and Hall & Oates, Ocean muses on the past year. “I can do more. There’s more to come,” he confirms. You can enjoy his pondering, and his musical selection, here, if you’re already sort of done with awards shows for the night.
