﻿Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones Season 7.

All season, Game of Thrones seemed to tease a reckoning between Sansa and Arya, until the season finale finally let us breathe a sigh of relief: No, the Stark sisters wouldn’t conspire to kill each other; they’d join together to kill Littlefinger. It was a surprising twist that went largely unexplained — how exactly did Sansa suss out the extent of Littlefinger’s plotting? — but thankfully, we now know that the show had at least thought about how the two Stark sisters would finally realize they had a common enemy. Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran, told Variety that he shot a scene that was later cut that explained how Bran used his Three-Eyed Raven skills to fill in the blanks.

“We actually did a scene that clearly got cut, a short scene with Sansa where she knocks on Bran’s door and says, ‘I need your help,’ or something along those lines,” Wright said. “So basically, as far as I know, the story was that it suddenly occurred to Sansa that she had a huge CCTV department at her discretion and it might be a good idea to check with him first before she guts her own sister. So she goes to Bran, and Bran tells her everything she needs to know, and she’s like, ‘Oh, s—.’” While Wright told Vulture he didn’t think Bran would’ve let Sansa kill Arya, at least this better explains how the remaining Stark siblings have stayed a not-totally-unhappy family — for now.