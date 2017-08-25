Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Photos by HBO

It’s a boy! Last Sunday, Game of Thrones’ Night King scored a dragon of his own. After using a spear to shoot Viserion from the sky, in the last scene of “Beyond the Wall,” the leader of the White Walkers raised the beast from the dead. But what do we know about wight Viserion? It’s been said that White Walkers and dragons come from shared magic, but it’s unclear exactly what we can expect when the ice dragon opens his mouth. Will he breathe fire? Or ice? Ice and fire? In an ideal world, he’ll spew candy, of course, but Vulture has considered a few interesting options.

Would wight Viserion think of the Cameo song “Candy” as he spews candy? Impossible to say, really, since it’s unclear where 1987 lands on Thrones’ increasingly incomprehensible timeline.

Ahem, cc: Confederate. Bcc: Literal Confederates in 2017.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Photos by HBO

Yes, this is where Erinn Hayes went: Wight Viserion’s throat.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Photos by HBO

Talk about crossover promotion! Perhaps wight Viserion will spew tons of VMA moon men on Sunday in an effort to make you feel guilty for watching Thrones instead of tuning in to the VMAs.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Photos by HBO

The old Viserion cannot come to the phone right now … because he is literally dead. That’s why he’s a wight now.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Photos by HBO

Look what you made us do: