16 mins ago

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Announce Their Separation

“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

Yesterday at 11:58 p.m.

Why Is Bran Stark So Weird Now?

Because he isn’t Bran anymore.

Yesterday at 11:42 p.m.

Twin Peaks Recap: Just You and I

Never doubt David Lynch.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

Game of Thrones Recap: Sibling Revelry

“The Spoils of War” sets up delicious new tensions to unravel.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Our 14 Biggest Questions About the Game of Thrones Episode ‘The Spoils of War’

Are Jaime and Bronn doomed? Will Arya kill Littlefinger? And a dozen more GOT questions.

Yesterday at 10:47 p.m.

Shake Your Space Booty to Guardians of the Galaxy’s “Inferno” Music Video

Guardians of the David Hasselhoff Vol. Hasselhoff

Yesterday at 10:25 p.m.

Just How Hard Is It to Kill a Dragon?

A brief history of human-on-dragon warfare.

Yesterday at 10:15 p.m.

What’s the Deal With That Dagger on Game of Thrones?

We haven’t seen this seemingly pivotal Valyrian steel dagger since season 1.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Ray Donovan’s Paula Malcomson On Why She Wouldn’t Take a Role Like Abby Today

“It has been a boy’s club for so, so long.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Let’s Discuss Tonight’s Episode of Game of Thrones

What did you think of “The Spoils of War”?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Ray Donovan Season Premiere Recap: There’s No Place Like Home

The most promising season premiere of Ray Donovan since the series began.

Yesterday at 9:26 p.m.

Despicable Me Is Now the Most Successful Animated Franchise of All Time

Turns out, people really like those little Minion guys.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Swanning Through the Hamptons (and Talking Trump) With Alec Baldwin

Out here, Baldwin isn’t a celebrity. He’s a player of charity softball games, an actor in local theater productions, a supporter of Guild Hall.

Yesterday at 8:26 p.m.

Dan Is Alive in the Roseanne Revival, but New Episodes Won’t ‘Ignore’ Finale

If this turns out to be another book, so help us D.J….

Yesterday at 5:11 p.m.

Watch Beyoncé’s DIY Video of Her Night Out Roller Skating

She spent Friday night at a Los Angeles roller rink.

Yesterday at 3:01 p.m.

Daniel Dae Kim Addresses His Hawaii Five-0 Pay-Dispute Exit

“It’s possible to be grateful for the opportunity and have respect for your colleagues and still maintain a steadfast sense of your self-worth.”

Yesterday at 2:13 p.m.

The One With Jennifer Aniston Returning to TV for One Night Only

Bang a gong. Get it on.

Yesterday at 1:42 p.m.

Aaron Carter Opens Up About His Bisexuality

“This doesn’t bring me shame.”

Yesterday at 12:44 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show Season Finale Recap: The Icing on the Cake

And the winner is…

Yesterday at 12:24 p.m.

You’re Going to See a Lot More of Alec Baldwin on ABC

Locking him in.