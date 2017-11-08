It’s hard to believe, but we’re already more than halfway through Game of Thrones season seven. It seems like just yesterday that Cersei was drinking wine and plotting the destruction of her enemies, Littlefinger was creeping around Winterfell, and Tyrion was on Dragonstone coming up with reasons for Daenerys not to attack Kings Landing. Look at them now!

We kid. Enough has changed that it’s time to check our preseason death predictions and update them for the back half of the season. First, let’s look at our original guesses to see which ones we got right. Roll the tape!

[Nervous silence.]

[Embarrassed shuffling.]

Okay, so it appears we called precisely none of this season’s deaths. We never thought they’d kill off the Queen of Thorns, and to be honest, we just kind of forgot about the Sand Snakes. Ignore all that. Onto the second-half predictions, which are practically guaranteed to be accurate!

Yara Greyjoy

Euron kept her as a captive after giving Ellaria and Tyene Sand to Cersei. Whatever fate he’s got planned for his sister is almost certain to be worse than death, although it’ll probably include death too.

Grey Worm

We had him as a goner in the original predictions, and nothing that’s happened so far has dissuaded us. If anything, Grey Worm is even more likely to die now that he’s stranded at Casterly Rock with dwindling supplies.

Theon Greyjoy

Theon seems lost and adrift right now, doesn’t he? That doesn’t mean he’s for sure going to die, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he gets some sort of heroic redemption by sacrificing himself for the greater good.

Tormund Giantsbane, Beric Dondarrion, and the Hound

In the season premiere, Jon sent Tormund and the wildlings to man the castle of Eastwatch … which just so happens to be exactly where the Night King is heading. The Brotherhood Without Banners hasn’t stopped by Winterfell yet, so they’re probably heading straight to Eastwatch too. You’ve got to think at least two of these three will die. We’re betting it’ll be Tormund and Beric, but don’t count out Thoros of Myr. He’s got a bad case of Expendable Comic Relief and is almost certainly a dead man walking.

Varys

The show has been dropping hints that the Spider isn’t long for this world, which is odd because he seems pretty safe on Dragonstone right now. How could that possibly change before the season finale?

Melisandre

She’s seen her own death in the flames, and she knows it’s going to happen in Westeros. It probably won’t anytime soon, though, since she’s seemingly off to Volantis for the duration of the season.

Jon, Dany, and Tyrion

No matter what happens, these three are gonna make it to season eight.

Arya, Sansa, and Bran

The promo campaign for season seven played up the idea of intra-Stark drama, but whatever disagreements these reunited siblings have, I doubt they’ll ever escalate to murder.

Littlefinger

Speaking of murder, Littlefinger has been hanging around Winterfell, handing out daggers, and just waiting for the moment the Stark kids decide to kill him. What’s taking so long?

Jaime Lannister

He was last seen sinking to the bottom of a river, but come on, Jaime Lannister is not going out like that. Someone is gonna pull him out.

Bronn

Bronn’s fate was also up in the air after that dragon battle, and he also has the disadvantage of having royally pissed off Drogon. Be worried.

Cersei Lannister

She’ll survive, if only because the heroes need someone to fight in the last season. It can’t just be six episodes of battling the Night King!

Euron Greyjoy

Ah, now here’s a villain who can die. You might even say Euron’s whole purpose on Game of Thrones is to be a mini-boss who challenges the heroes before they fight the main villains at the end of the story. Good-bye, Hot Euron. We shall miss you.