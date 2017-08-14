Latest News from Vulture

8:25 p.m.

Nia Vardalos to Develop a Dramedy Inspired by That Time She Met Chewbacca Mom

The My Big Fat Greek Wedding star will also draw from her own life experiences for the show.

7:24 p.m.

Game of Thrones Gets a Star Wars Makeover With Arya and Brienne Lightsaber Fight

The night is dark and full of whooshing noises.

7:03 p.m.

Taylor Swift Trial: Jury Finds David Mueller Guilty Of Assault And Battery

And neither her mother nor her radio representative owe damages to her assailant.

5:00 p.m.

Why Network TV Isn’t Worth It for Veterans Like Shonda Rhimes Anymore

Rhimes didn’t leave just leave ABC. She left network TV.

3:45 p.m.

Aaron Sorkin on 30 Minutes at 1 Oak: ‘I Just Needed to See What Went on There’

Molly’s Game has two club scenes, apparently.

3:39 p.m.

Why Are Brie Larson’s Characters Always So Sad?

We rank Brie Larson’s cinematic repertoire according to bleakness, from Sleepover to The Glass Castle.

3:14 p.m.

Game of Thrones Hid a Huge Twist in This Week’s Episode

Gilly’s discovery will play a massive role for Jon and Daenerys.

2:37 p.m.

A Brief Guide to Thirsting After Game of Thrones’ (New) Dickon Tarly

Meet actor Tom Hopper, who is very buff.

2:16 p.m.

Deadpool 2 Stuntwoman Dies in Motorcycle Accident on Set

The incident occurred during a motorcycle-stunt sequence.

2:00 p.m.

John Oliver Enlists Weird Al to Sing ‘Please Don’t Nuke Us, North Korea’

“May I suggest you take it down a notch or two?”

1:55 p.m.

Four People Arrested in India for Leaking an Episode of Game of Thrones

The leak was not related to the HBO hack.

1:42 p.m.

Kelsea Ballerini Is Already Country Music’s Biggest Star

Country music might be insular, but it’s also where some of the biggest pop stars find their footing.

1:30 p.m.

Why Gendry’s Return to Game of Thrones Is Such a Big Deal

The bastard from Flea Bottom just might be the key to saving Westeros.

1:30 p.m.

A Guide to All of Insecure’s Season-Two Cameos

Hello, Sterling K. Brown!

1:18 p.m.

How Game of Thrones Turned Into a Story About Siblings

As you may have noticed, nearly all the parents are dead now.

1:01 p.m.

Jackie Hoffman Is Getting an Emmy, Even If She Has to Accept Someone Else’s

She loved Michelle Pfeiffer in Grease 2.

12:48 p.m.

What Will a Shonda Rhimes Netflix Show Look Like?

We have a few ideas.

12:23 p.m.

Mackenzie Davis on Whitewashing, Equal Pay, and Feminism

The Halt and Catch Fire star on the value of having difficult conversations.

11:53 a.m.

David Tennant Will Return for Jessica Jones Season Two

The people want more Tennant.

10:58 a.m.

Gilly Needs to Tell Sam to Shut Up on Game of Thrones

On last night’s Game of Thrones, Sam interrupted Gilly in the middle of one of the show’s most important revelations.