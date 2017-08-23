Latest News from Vulture

11:25 a.m.

Which Game of Thrones Stars Will Become Movie Stars?

Looking at the likelihood of cinematic stardom for Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, et al.

11:16 a.m.

Tig Notaro Wants Louis C.K. to Finally Address Those Sexual-Misconduct Rumors

She also claims C.K. “has never been involved” with One Mississippi despite producer credit.

11:01 a.m.

Should We Be Surprised That Trump Is Skipping the Kennedy Center Honors?

Trump isn’t the first president to skip the glitzy ceremony, but he’s the first to do it to avoid “political distraction.”

11:00 a.m.

Jordan Klepper’s New Late-Night Show Spoofs Media Conspiracy Theorists

The Opposition With Jordan Klepper is coming for you, Alex Jones.

10:22 a.m.

Why The Bold Type Is the Perfect Crossover Show for Teens and Adults

Not a girl, not yet a woman.

9:48 a.m.

Insecure’s Yvonne Orji on How They Make the Sex Scenes Look So Real

“It’s like, ‘Man, TV magic is real!’”

9:40 a.m.

The Defenders Recap: Enter the Dragon

“Fish in the Jailhouse” reveals the personal costs of this increasingly fantastic conflict.

9:33 a.m.

George R.R. Martin Says He’s Too Busy Writing to Watch Game of Thrones

He does not have an answer about when The Winds of Winter is coming.

9:23 a.m.

DeMario in Tearful Bachelor in Paradise Interview: ‘I’m Not That Monster’

Jackson was accused of sexual assault, though an investigation from the studio found no evidence of misconduct.

9:12 a.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Recap: The DeMario Interview

This debacle is being handled so poorly.

9:00 a.m.

Why Do I Love Watching Someone Else’s Movie on an Airplane?

It’s so much better than watching your own. But why?

8:30 a.m.

37 Theater Events to Check Out This Fall

David Henry Hwang’s M. Butterfly revival, Tiny Beautiful Things at the Public, and more.

8:00 a.m.

Julie Taymor on Coming Back to Broadway With an Updated M. Butterfly

It’s one of four productions she’ll have running in New York this fall.

1:48 a.m.

Trevor Noah Investigates How Miniskirts Influenced Trump’s Afghanistan Strategy

Trump’s speech on Afghanistan also sounded mighty similar to another president’s.

12:16 a.m.

Shailene Woodley Teases Possible Congressional Run: ’Not Going to Rule It Out’

“Who knows? Life is big, and I’m young.”

Yesterday at 9:50 p.m.

Laverne Cox and Beyoncé Are Collaborating on the Mystery Project of Your Dreams

Details are scarce, but we’ve got high hopes.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: Uncomfortable Conversations

“Chasing Waterfalls” is a emotional family drama at its best.

Yesterday at 8:27 p.m.

Thomas Meehan, Tony-Winning Writer of Annie and Hairspray, Dead at 88

Meehan wrote the book for several Broadway musicals including The Producers, Cry Baby and Elf.

Yesterday at 7:50 p.m.

Marcia Clark Developing A Crime Series For ABC That Sounds A Lot Like Her Life

It will be about a prosecutor who is destroyed by the media during the trial of the century.

Yesterday at 7:21 p.m.

Martin Scorsese and Todd Phillips Are Developing a Joker Origin Story Movie

No, this one is not for Jared Leto.