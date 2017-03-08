Georgia County Officials Want R. Kelly Concert Canceled

Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage

R. Kelly is set to play Georgia’s Wolf Creek Amphitheater on August 25, but if local government gets its way, he’ll have nowhere to perform. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fulton County officials are petitioning the venue’s operator Live Nation to cancel the concert amid allegations that R. Kelly is holding a group of women against their will in a “cult” (Kelly has denied all accusations against him). The county’s commissioners have asked the county attorney to file a letter on behalf of the #MuteRKelly campaign and the local community requesting that the county’s contract with Live Nation for that venue (which the county owns) be voided for that specific R. Kelly show. If the show isn’t canceled, members of the anti-Kelly campaign say they will protest at the concert. Live Nation has announced that the show will go on as scheduled for now. Earlier this week, four shows on Kelly’s After Party tour were canceled reportedly due to poor ticket sales.