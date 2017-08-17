Glenn Close to Star in Paramount’s Sunset Boulevard Musical Movie

Great news, all you wonderful people out there in the dark. The Wrap reports that Glenn Close is set to star as Norma Desmond in Paramount’s film adaptation of the Sunset Boulevard musical, a part she originated in the show’s initial Broadway iteration in 1994. Close reprised the role in the musical’s revival, which just closed in June. Paramount is, of course, both the studio heavily referenced in the 1950 film, as well as the studio that distributed it. The Wrap also claims Ryan Murphy has been rumored to direct, but “a representative for Murphy flatly denied his involvement at this time.” If he’s not available, they should try and get that Mr. DeMille guy we keep hearing about.
