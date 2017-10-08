Netflix Renews GLOW for a Second Season and Promises More ‘Glitz’ and ‘Guts’

Photo: Netflix

The badass crew of female wrestlers is stepping out into the ring once again. That’s right, GLOW has officially been renewed for a second season. The series revolving around an ‘80s all-female wrestling group just premiered on June 23, but the streaming service has already deemed it worthy for another season. Netflix made the announcement with a video they posted to Twitter that was full of neon and glitter:

More glitz. More guts. More @GlowNetflix. Season 2 is on the way. pic.twitter.com/5YfzjEZMHt — Netflix US (@netflix) August 10, 2017

Deadline reports GLOW’s season two will have 10 episodes. However, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling aren’t the only ones returning to Netflix after their first season. Netflix also announced viewers would be seeing second seasons of Marvel’s Iron Fist, 13 Reasons Why and Dear White People too.