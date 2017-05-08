It’s finally here. After months of waiting to see what Channel 4’s version of the beloved Great British Bake Off was going to be, we’ve been given a trailer of … stop-motion pastries and bread singing a Paul McCartney song while being baked. (They really want to show off that new budget, eh?) Whether it’s cute or creepy is up to you, but remember that no amount of praying to the Choux Pastry Gods will ever bring back Mary, Mel, and Sue. So win or lose, sink or swim, watch these baked goods sing themselves to their eventual deaths, ya buggers. Bake Off is “coming soon” to Channel 4.
