Latest News from Vulture

11:56 a.m.

Anthony Scaramucci’s Time in the White House May Soon Be Turned Into a Movie

Yeah, we’d watch it.

11:46 a.m.

Death Wish Trailer: Bruce Willis Goes on a Killing Spree to Avenge His Family

His wish is one of death.

10:56 a.m.

Baby Driver Has Found Itself in the Middle of a Musical Lawsuit

How oddly fitting.

10:04 a.m.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Finally Gets the Impersonation Treatment She Deserves

“I like you because you’re the white one.”

9:21 a.m.

The New Great British Bake Off Trailer: What in the World Is Going on Here?

This is one way to market a show.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

GBBO Winner Candice Brown on What the Auditioning and Filming Process Is Like

“You get exactly the time they give you. If they say two hours, they say two hours. Right down to the second.”

Yesterday at 10:59 p.m.

Robert Pattinson Was ‘joking’ About that Sex Act With a Dog in Good Time

His story on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “spiraled out of control.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show Recap: Je Ne Sais Cake

Mel and Sue to break out their Franglish and their Pepé Le Pew accents.

Yesterday at 9:43 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Noticed that Donald Trump Is On a 17-Day Vacation

While the president’s away, the renovators will play keep out.

Yesterday at 8:38 p.m.

This Is Us Is No Longer an Emmy Nominee for Best Contemporary Costumes

It came down to a rule technicality.

Yesterday at 7:45 p.m.

Neil Young Is Making an Archive of Almost Every Song He’s Ever Recorded

You’ll listen to it via his Xstream streaming service, obviously.

Yesterday at 6:23 p.m.

All the GIFs You Need From Jay-Z’s Friends Parody Video for ‘Moonlight’

They’ve got the coordinated umbrella opening down.

Yesterday at 5:38 p.m.

Jay-Z’s New Video Stars Issa Rae, Jerrod Carmichael in a Black Friends Parody

Issa Rae, Jerrod Carmichael, Lil Rel, Tessa Thompson, Tiffany Haddish, Lakeith Stanfield, and Hannibal Buress are all there.

Yesterday at 5:34 p.m.

The Best Dystopian Hair Moments From the 1990 Handmaid’s Tale Movie

One word: scrunchies.

Yesterday at 5:13 p.m.

An Inconvenient Sequel Is Almost As Fascinating As It Is Depressing

As a character study, it’s highly successful, but given the context it will be watched in, it feels a little too pat.

Yesterday at 5:02 p.m.

The Mr. Robot Season-Three Teaser Is So Bleak and Intense

Well, it’s definitely not feel-good television.

Yesterday at 4:59 p.m.

Isabelle Huppert to Smolder Through Matthew Weiner’s Series The Romanoffs

The Oscar nominee will star alongside Mad Men alums John Slattery and Christina Hendricks.

Yesterday at 4:48 p.m.

A Guide to Thirsting on Marwan Kenzari, the New Hot Jafar

Meet Dutch actor Marwan Kenzari, who’s playing the villain in Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin.

Yesterday at 4:35 p.m.

8 Books You Need to Read This August

By Claire Messud, Cree LeFavour, Frederick Crews, and more.

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

Which Cersei Lannister Is the Best?

It’s obviously Goth Cersei.