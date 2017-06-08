On Sunday director James Gunn debuted a funktastic featurette from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 DVD: a ‘70s-style cast homage to The Sneepers’ “Inferno” from the film’s soundtrack. The music video features David Hasselhoff, of course, as well as just the friendliest, grooviest, softest-looking aliens the universe has ever known. The video offers up a mini-dose of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise’s appeal in a nutshell: not a little goofy, self-aware without being cloying and a sweaty, beaming Chris Pratt emerging from inside a dancing robot. Pratt is joined by his fellow Guardians Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and Michael Rooker, in addition to Stan Lee, Guillermo del Toro and, of course, Hasselhoff. “Just remember in these times of hardship,” the Hoff pleads. “We. Are. Groot.” A shirtless Dave Bautista in angel wings is going to make it very hard to forget.