Gym, Tan, Watch the Trailer for the Jersey Shore Reunion

Because one can truly never watch too many moments of some self-professed “guidos” wreaking havoc on a New Jersey boardwalk, E! thought it would be a great idea to reunite most of MTV’s Jersey Shore gang for a “reunion road trip.” And you know what? Snooki, JWoww, and all of those other loud Italians seem to be having a blast at their old stomping grounds now that they’re older and a little bit wiser — save for the Situation, who somehow managed to get himself in a neck-brace on the first day. GTL! GTL! You can see what shenanigans transpire when it airs on August 20.
