24 mins ago

Channing Tatum Physically Incapable of Not Breaking Out Into Dance

Wherever Channing goes, dancing follows.

1:46 p.m.

Gym, Tan, Watch the Trailer for the Jersey Shore Reunion

And repeat.

12:22 p.m.

Leah Remini, Kevin James Share Kevin Can Wait Photo Amid Controversial Recasting

King of Queens: Reprise.

11:30 a.m.

Cameron Crowe Shares What It’s Like to Be Rejected by David Lynch

“He had a very wry smile on his face.”

10:44 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 Might Not Actually Be the Last Film in the Franchise

Aca-fine, we guess.

10:11 a.m.

Paul Hollywood Doesn’t Think He’s a Traitor for Staying on Bake Off

“I didn’t want to lose my job.”

9:32 a.m.

Nick Lachey Has Covered Up His 98 Degrees Tattoo

The end of an inky era.

9:25 a.m.

Breaking News: Jeremy Renner Is Grumpy Cat’s Doppelgänger

Meow.

12:07 a.m.

Vin Diesel Announces Fast And Furious Live Tour, So Be Sure and Take Your Family

You live life a quarter mile at a time, but you’re going to have to drive all the way to your local arena and let us know how they pull this off.

Yesterday at 10:12 p.m.

SNL Writer Katie Rich Reportedly Returns to Weekend Update Following Suspension

Rich was suspended for a tweet about Barron Trump made over the President’s inauguration weekend.

Yesterday at 8:45 p.m.

Denver Judge Throws Out Former DJ David Mueller’s Lawsuit Against Taylor Swift

Mueller’s legal team could not provide sufficient evidence that Swift got him fired.

Yesterday at 8:10 p.m.

Kid Rock’s Potential Senate Run Is Starting to Get Some Republican Support

Now get in the pit and try to kiss some babies.

Yesterday at 5:51 p.m.

Everything We Know About How Bachelor in Paradise Will Address Its Scandal

It’s going to be interesting.

Yesterday at 5:45 p.m.

Lupita Nyong’o Is Captivating in the New Video for Jay-Z’s ‘MaNyfaCedGod’

The 4:44 video game stays strong.

Yesterday at 4:25 p.m.

How Atomic Blonde’s Brutal 7-Minute Staircase Fight Was Shot

Director David Leitch walks us through what it took to pull off the complex set piece.

Yesterday at 4:03 p.m.

The Trip to Spain Offers a Feast of Laughs and Introspection

The movie plays like it’s no big deal — a throwaway — but it’s consistently funny.

Yesterday at 2:29 p.m.

Dean Unglert Should Be the Next Bachelor

Deanie Baby is the best The Bachelor has to offer.

Yesterday at 1:40 p.m.

Gypsy Is Dead; Long Live the Cover of ‘Gypsy’ Stevie Nicks Did for Gypsy

The Naomi Watts psychological drama only lasted one season.

Yesterday at 1:05 p.m.

Who’s Going to Die on Game of Thrones This Year? The Season-7 Halftime Report

Let’s make some new predictions.

Yesterday at 12:51 p.m.

Georgia Official Calls for Criminal Investigation Into R. Kelly ‘Sex Cult’

New evidence has allegedly been uncovered.