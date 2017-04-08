In one of Adrien Brody’s more infamous stunts, the actor grabbed presenter Halle Berry and kissed her after he won the Best Actor Oscar for The Pianist in 2003. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live last night, Berry said the moment was not planned in the least and her reaction at the time was, “What the fuck is happening?” Berry, who had won her Oscar the year before for Monster’s Ball, said that because she knew the feeling of being out of your body when hit by total surprise, “I just fucking went with it.” When Andy Cohen asked whether the kiss was good (as if that matters when you don’t want it), Berry pointed out, “I don’t know. I was too focused on ‘What the fuck is going on right now?’”
