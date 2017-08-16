Hallucinate Your Way Through the First Gemini Trailer

The movie Gemini premiered at SXSW earlier this year, and the early reviews have been very strong. It’s a murder mystery starring Lola Kirke as the devoted friend and personal assistant of a beautiful Hollywood star, played by Zoë Kravitz. Based on the trailer, it looks like Kravitz might be the one who ends up dead, but it’s all very dreamy and vague. Speaking of dreamy: John Cho co-stars as a hard-nosed cop trying to get to the truth, and an indeterminate number of wigs are also present on the head of Kirke, providing what might be the film’s strongest supporting presence. It looks like neo-noir and a boulevard full of broken dreams.