By

Tags:

Hallucinate Your Way Through the First Gemini Trailer

The movie Gemini premiered at SXSW earlier this year, and the early reviews have been very strong. It’s a murder mystery starring Lola Kirke as the devoted friend and personal assistant of a beautiful Hollywood star, played by Zoë Kravitz. Based on the trailer, it looks like Kravitz might be the one who ends up dead, but it’s all very dreamy and vague. Speaking of dreamy: John Cho co-stars as a hard-nosed cop trying to get to the truth, and an indeterminate number of wigs are also present on the head of Kirke, providing what might be the film’s strongest supporting presence. It looks like neo-noir and a boulevard full of broken dreams.

Hallucinate Your Way Through the First Gemini Trailer

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.