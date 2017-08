Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

RHONY Reunion Recap: That’s What Friends Are Floored

For the first time ever, the Housewives actually enjoy each other’s company.

9:45 p.m.

‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Director Accuses Taylor Swift Critics of Gender Bias

“If I plan something as a man I’m a ‘genius.’ If Taylor as a woman plans something she is ‘manipulative.’”

9:30 p.m.

Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky Recap: Who’s Your Daddy?

Come on, Bravo! Give us the goods about these farm trips.

8:19 p.m.

Say Goodbye To Summer With A Joyriding Halsey In The ‘Bad At Love’ Video

Bad at love, good at music.

6:50 p.m.

10 Best New Songs of the Week: Taylor Swift, Lil Uzi Vert, Miguel, and More

Taylor Swift’s new song proves she’s pop culture’s most effective blame-shifter.

6:29 p.m.

Warner Bros. Decides Now Is The Right Time For A Female Lord Of The Flies Remake

The gender-swapped reboot America needs?

5:50 p.m.

Game of Thrones Cut a Scene That Better Explained That Stark Sisters Twist

A discussion between Sansa and Bran was cut.

5:43 p.m.

Alf Clausen’s Best Songs From The Simpsons

There’s a reason Matt Groening calls him the show’s “secret weapon.”

5:10 p.m.

Finally, Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Are Starring in a Rom-Com Together

A match made in heaven.

5:08 p.m.

How The Bold Type’s Very Special Trump Episode Came Together

No one could have predicted the Freeform dramedy would make eight Trump digs over the course of 42 minutes

5:01 p.m.

The Simpsons Fires Its ‘Secret Weapon’ Composer After 27 Years on the Show

Alf Clausen wrote the music for all your favorite songs.

4:34 p.m.

What’s Leaving Showtime: September 2017

Jaws, A Bronx Tale, and more.

4:27 p.m.

The Best Fan Theories About Twin Peaks: The Return

What’s the deal with Diane? Is Audrey trapped in a coma?

4:10 p.m.

Mr. Robot Season 3 Trailer: Elliot’s Awake, But the Nightmare Isn’t Over

Mr. Robot returns October 11.

2:29 p.m.

We Refuse to Believe Prince’s Favorite Color Wasn’t Purple

Wait, what?

2:23 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ Grey Worm Makes Music, and It’s Really Good

Jacob Anderson plays Grey Worm on Game of Thrones, but he also records music as Raleigh Ritchie. We talked to him about both facets of his career.

1:47 p.m.

Watch the Video for U2’s Electrifying New Song ‘The Blackout’

Their next album’s official first single is out September 6.

1:45 p.m.

Why Is John Denver’s Music in So Many Movies This Year?

Free Fire, Alien: Covenant, Okja, Logan Lucky, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle all feature Denver’s voice.

12:00 p.m.

Yara Shahidi’s 10 Favorite Books

Including Toni Morrison, Kurt Vonnegut, James Baldwin, and more.

11:33 a.m.

Blake Lively Sent Leonardo DiCaprio Pictures of Dolls When They Were Dating

Was it a Cabbage Patch doll? An American Girl?