Insecure Is Hella Renewed for Season Three

Choose your hive wisely: HBO has officially renewed Insecure for season three, per creator Issa Rae’s hella excited tweet. The show is currently in the middle of its second season, now paired with Game of Thrones, which has proven to be a major ratings boost. So whether you’re #TeamIssa, #TeamLawrence, #TeamTasha, or the only correct team, #TeamMolly, the whole Insecure crew will be back to divide your Twitter feed with more tales of living single (or, better yet, booed up with Sterling K. Brown if his schedule permits) in L.A. next season.
