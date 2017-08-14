HBO Still Wants To Make Confederate Happen, According To A New Statement

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ever since HBO announced it was green-lighting an alternate history series called Confederate, the network has gotten a lot of blowback about it being in poor taste. Like a Civil War version of The Man In The High Castle, the show imagines a world in which the Confederacy successfully seceded from the United States and the South became “a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution.” HBO President Casey Bloys defended the show recently at the Television Critics Association press event, and said he understands why people are upset by the premise, but stuck by it, adding, “All we can do is hope for people to judge the final product of these artists.” All four executive producers — David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Nichelle Tramble Spellman, and Malcolm Spellman — sat with Vulture to talk about the rocky roll out and their intentions for the series, and now the network is defending Confederate again to The New York Times.

“We support everybody’s right to express an opinion but the suggestion of irresponsibility on our part is simply undeserved,” the network said in a statement on Monday. “HBO has a long history of championing intelligent storytelling and we will approach this project with the same level of thoughtfulness that has always defined our programming. We recognize the sensitivity of this project and will treat it with the respect that it deserves. Our creative partners should be given time to develop the series rather than face prejudgment.”

The remarks come after the scene of domestic terrorism by white nationalists that unfolded in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. Some on social media called for a renewed surge of the #NoConfederate hashtag in response to Nazis and white supremacists marching on the University of Virginia, but HBO says the show will not even go into production until after Benioff and Weiss wrap of Game of Thrones next year. That means it wouldn’t come to air until at about two years from now, when everyone will maybe have just gotten over this whole outrage thing.