HBO’s Social-Media Accounts Were Hacked on Wednesday Night

When you’re on top of the prestige television kingdom, everyone want to take your throne — or at least hack it. On Wednesday night, HBO’s Twitter and Facebook accounts were briefly infiltrated by OurMine, the group behind high-profile hacks of Sony Music, Netflix and Marvel, reports Variety. The since-deleted posts read, “Hi, OurMine are here, we are just testing your security ,HBO team please contact us to upgrade the security – ourmine .org -> Contact.”

While OurMine’s past hacks have never amounted to much more than a few unwanted posts, digital security breeches are starting to become a bad pattern for the premium network. Just a few weeks ago news broke that a whomping 1.5 terabytes of HBO data had been compromised in major hack. The stolen loot included a Game of Thrones script, and episodes of Ballers, Room 104, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Insecure that were all leaked online. All this comes at a time, when even the network’s own international distributors can’t help but to leak Game of Thrones’ episodes. Maybe it’s time HBO considers building a magical frozen wall.