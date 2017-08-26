Well I’m not bragging, babe, so don’t put me … oh wait, wrong Deuce. This is a very serious, very 1970s New York City Deuce. A David Simone Deuce! Forgive our Beach Boys teasing, but HBO’s upcoming drama about the gritty goings-on in Times Square looks pretty great — it stars the one-two punch of James Franco as mustachioed twin brothers involved with the mob and Maggie Gyllenhaal as an entrepreneurial prostitute. And yes, it also has lots of very snazzy cars. With David Simon serving as the showrunner, The Deuce will premiere on September 10.
