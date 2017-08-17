Hear Justin Bieber’s New Solo Song ‘Friends’

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for One Love Manchester

Justin Bieber wasn’t content to just have the Definitive Song of the Summer — he’s back with a brand-new solo song, “Friends.” The single was made in conjunction with producer BloodPop, also known as Michael Tucker and, formerly, Blood Diamonds. In addition to co-writing “Sorry,” among other songs from Bieber’s Purpose, the producer worked most recently on songs from Haim’s Something to Tell You and co-wrote extensively on Lady Gaga’s Joanne. As Billboard points out, Biebs could potentially knock himself (or, more specifically, his “Despacito” remix) off the top of the Hot 100 just as it’s closing in on chart history. Are you immediately in love with “Friends,” or do you just want to, you know?