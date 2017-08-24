Hear Taylor Swift’s New Song, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

May the next Taylor Swift era officially commence: As promised after much anticipation following a week of teases that saw the polarizing superstar embrace the snake some say she’s become, Taylor has released the first single from her forthcoming sixth album Reputation. “Look What You Made Do” is her first solo song since 2014’s 1989; her most recent new release was a collaboration with Zayn for last year’s Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. “Look What You Made Me Do” is a fiery, vengeful explosion, declaring “the old Taylor dead” and the new Taylor a woman out for the kill. Maybe she’ll perform it at the VMAs, maybe she won’t. A video for the song is expected shortly – Good Morning America will air a snippet on Friday – but whether she’ll follow tradition and premiere it at the VMAs this Sunday remains a mystery. Reputation is out November 10, with a pre-order revealing it contains 15 songs. Forget winter, Taylor is coming.
