Why do we love to watch Baby Groot commit murder? Perhaps it’s a question best saved for your therapist, but when Vulture recently sat down with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn, he had plenty to tell us about our favorite little sapling’s bloodlust, especially as it relates to one of his movie’s most audacious sequences, the escape from the Elector.

This several-minute stretch, where Yondu (Michael Rooker), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) make a jailbreak, contains some of the movie’s most complicated shots, and Gunn ramps the speed up and down as the bodies of the mutinous Ravagers fall. How much planning had to go into a sequence with so many moving parts? Gunn broke down exactly how he filmed it, from camera selection to his song pick.