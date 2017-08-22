By

Tags:

Inside All the Moving Parts of Guardians of the Galaxy 2’s Escape From the Elector

Why do we love to watch Baby Groot commit murder? Perhaps it’s a question best saved for your therapist, but when Vulture recently sat down with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn, he had plenty to tell us about our favorite little sapling’s bloodlust, especially as it relates to one of his movie’s most audacious sequences, the escape from the Elector.

This several-minute stretch, where Yondu (Michael Rooker), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) make a jailbreak, contains some of the movie’s most complicated shots, and Gunn ramps the speed up and down as the bodies of the mutinous Ravagers fall. How much planning had to go into a sequence with so many moving parts? Gunn broke down exactly how he filmed it, from camera selection to his song pick.

Inside Guardians of the Galaxy 2’s Escape From the Elector

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.