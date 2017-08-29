American Idol Canceled Texas Audition Dates Due to Hurricane Harvey

Photo: Fox

On Tuesday, American Idol canceled its Texas audition dates in San Antonio and Houston. ABC’s reboot of the singing competition was previously set to come to the region over Labor Day weekend, but the production team decided to scrap those dates due to the extreme flooding from the unyielding Tropical Storm Harvey. The show announced the change on Twitter: “In light of Hurricane Harvey and the devastation in Texas, the American Idol bus will be canceling the previously scheduled auditions in Houston on September 2 and San Antonio on September 4. The safety of the community is of the utmost importance and our thoughts go out to all of those affected.”

A note about our Texas auditions: pic.twitter.com/h88A0qiBfY — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) August 29, 2017

For fans hoping to audition in the area, the tweet recommended they either send an online submission or come to the two dates in Louisiana. Unfortunately, one of the Louisiana dates, September 4, might come too soon after the historic storm’s wreaks havoc on the Bayou State. Still, talented singers that miss this chance at the spotlight, have faith — there are at least two other voice competitions coming in 2018.