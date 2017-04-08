Photo: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

In a bit of news that feels more like a Friday afternoon hallucination than the truth, Amazon has announced the cast for its upcoming series The Romanoffs. The “contemporary anthology series” will look at the lives of separate individuals across the world who all believe they are descendants of the storied Russian royal family. It’s being created, written, directed, and executive-produced entirely by Matthew Weiner, and it will star John Slattery, Christina Hendricks, Jack Huston, Amanda Peet, Marthe Keller, and — yes — Isabelle Huppert. In an event that sounds like something from your dream journal, Huppert will be smoldering her way through a drama about Russian royalty that was created by the mastermind behind Mad Men. You have until next year to finally get that Amazon Prime subscription.