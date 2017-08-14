If you can’t beat ‘em, ask to accept the award on their behalf. That’s the tactic pioneered by Joan Crawford, who, as seen in this season of Feud, offered to pick up the 1963 Best Oscar on behalf of the nominees in contention against her rival Bette Davis. (The gambit paid off when Anne Bancroft won and Crawford got to accept the award.) Now, New York treasure Jackie Hoffman, who’s nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her work on Feud, is trying to pad her chances with the same ploy. She’s not sure if her co-star Judy Davis remembers her, and she really wants Michelle Pfeiffer to know she liked Grease 2.
