Photo: Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures

Just in case you’re at all interested in stanning Wonder Woman with James Cameron, your praise will fall on deaf ears. The Titanic director — currently at work on the four Avatar sequels he’s been promising since the beginning of time, plus that Titanic TV special — didn’t think the success of Wonder Woman was a watershed moment for the movie industry. “All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!” Cameron, ostensibly a member of male Hollywood, told the Guardian.

“I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards,” he continued. “Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!”

The director said he’s not sure why the movie biz lacks strong and nuanced female characters, but he’s tired of having to continually point this out to all of us. “There are many women in power in Hollywood and they do get to guide and shape what films get made. I think — no, I can’t account for it,” he said. “Because how many times do I have to demonstrate the same thing over again? I feel like I’m shouting in a wind tunnel!” Uh, yeah, same.