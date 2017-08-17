The end of August is nigh, which means it’s time to declare the song of the summer. James Corden bestowed the title to the obvious winner, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s record-breaking chart topper, “Despacito.” In honor of the juggernaut hit, the Late Late Show host rewrote the song to cover all of the season’s biggest hits in the news cycle. There was bummer news like Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s divorce, the joyous announcement of Beyoncé’s twins, and a whole lot of head-scratching moments courtesy the Trump administration. It’s been a wild ride.