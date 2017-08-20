Jay-Z Breaks Out a Live Version of ‘Numb/Encore’ to Honor Chester Bennington

Back in 2004, Jay-Z and Linkin Park collaborated on the well-received EP Collision Course, which blended the respective artist’s songs together in six unique tracks. (Example: “Dirt off Your Shoulder/Lying from You.”) Now, a month after Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington died by suicide at the age of 41, Jay-Z honored his late collaborator and friend by performing the album’s most popular song, “Numb/Encore,” during his V Festival set this weekend. “Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester?” he asked the crowd. “Linkin Park, one time, tonight. Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight!” Watch it all unfold above.