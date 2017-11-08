After much anticipation, the music video for Jay-Z’s Moonlight from his recent “4:44” album just dropped on YouTube. Directed by Master of None co-creator Alan Yang (whom we had a chance to interview about this project), the music video is at first a recreation of Friends with an all-black cast that turns into a contemplative meta-commentary on race representation in the industry. At one point in the music video, Hannibal Buress makes a cameo as himself and jokingly critiques the show-within-a-music-video for “subverting good comedy.” However, the music video goes beyond mere subversion and makes a poignant statement on how far representation in the media still has to go in 2017. Jerrod Carmichael (who plays Ross in the Friends parody) eventually becomes disenchanted with his role in the project and with the hollow artificial laughter of his invisible audience. He’s led to the exit door by Issa Rae (who plays Rachel), walks through it, and ends up in a green field at night alone looking up at the moon.