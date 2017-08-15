Jennifer Lawrence is so committed to raising money for the anti-political-corruption organization Represent.Us that she’s willing to both take people on a wine tour of California and also make a YouTube video about it. In the video, Lawrence tries to guess whether she’s reading reviews of wine or her films, and she’s not very good at it. She is good, however, at tossing off a few one-liners and committing to her Passengers apology tour, as she immediately assumes one of the bad reviews is about that movie. If Lawrence ever wants to give up film acting, we’d watch her wine-centric YouTube channel, J.Law’s Wine Laws.