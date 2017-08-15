Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

Showtime Reportedly Making a Documentary About the New York Times and Trump

It will focus on the paper’s operations in the age of Donald Trump.

5:12 p.m.

Read Kara Walker’s Artist Statement About Being Fed Up With Such Statements

“How many ways can a person say racism is the real bread and butter of our American mythology…”

5:00 p.m.

Another Woman Claims She Was Sexually Victimized by Roman Polanski As a Teenager

The woman says she was 16 when the assault occurred.

4:53 p.m.

Feds Reportedly Looking Into Johnny Depp’s Ex–Money Managers

Sources say the actor’s lawyers shopped his case around to federal agencies.

4:48 p.m.

Bill Cosby’s Defense Could Lose Another Attorney Ahead of Sexual-Assault Retrial

Angela Agrusa has requested to quit the case just weeks after Cosby’s head attorney did the same.

4:40 p.m.

Five Easy Steps to Making a Better Horror Sequel

How Annabelle: Creation and Ouija: Origin of Evil blew their predecessors out of the water.

4:21 p.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Gives a YouTube-Star Audition With a Charity Wine Video

She’s really committing to the Passengers apology tour.

4:02 p.m.

Amy Poehler and Julie Klausner on Difficult People, Trump Jokes, and Friends

“Things happening in the world are so surreal that Billy and Julie reacting to them doesn’t seem so out of the ordinary.”

3:26 p.m.

Your Guide to All of the Bands in Twin Peaks

The old Roadhouse is a musical epicenter.

3:24 p.m.

How John Cho Came to Play Billy Eichner’s First-Ever Difficult People Boyfriend

“We meet, argue, and sparks fly.”

3:13 p.m.

The Grand Feminist Legacy of Orphan Black

It was an imperfect, astounding series.

2:54 p.m.

Atypical Creator Robia Rashid on Autism: ‘I Had to Do a Lot of Real Learning’

“I needed to really get that voice right. It was really important to me.”

2:15 p.m.

Beyoncé Inspired Samuel L. Jackson’s Hair in Brie Larson’s Directorial Debut

Queen Bey’s influence knows no bounds.

1:50 p.m.

The This Is Us Cast Cries When They Watch the Show Too

“Enough of the torture!”

1:41 p.m.

Drake’s Insane Streak of Chart Dominance Is Over

It was good while it lasted.

1:28 p.m.

People Liked Watching Mopey Jason Bateman So Much That Ozark Got Another Season

Ten more episodes!

1:21 p.m.

Brand New Finally Releasing Their New Album on ‘Very Limited’ Vinyl in October

They’re also playing a few shows.

1:14 p.m.

Tony Winner Ben Platt Will Leave Dear Evan Hansen This November

The show has not yet announced a replacement.

1:12 p.m.

Louis C.K.’s Secret Movie I Love You Daddy to Premiere at TIFF

It’s about him, but not about him.

12:54 p.m.

Boston Teamsters Acquitted in Top Chef Extortion Trial

The four men were found not guilty after a jury deliberated for 19 hours.