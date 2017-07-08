Photo: Jo Hale/Redferns

Amazon’s The Grand Tour seems to be fighting against some sort of curse from the heavens. This Friday, co-host Jeremy Clarkson was admitted to the hospital while on a family vacation in Mallorca. On Sunday, the former Top Gear host revealed that he has been diagnosed with pneumonia, noting that “I’ll be out of action for quite some time apparently. It’s really really annoying because I’ve never had one day off work since I started in 1978.”

Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday A post shared by Jeremy Clarkson (@jeremyclarkson1) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

According to Deadline, production had already begun on season two of Amazon’s auto series, and Clarkson was supposed to return to shooting next week. Earlier this year, his co-host Richard Hammond was hospitalized after a car crash in Switzerland, though he claimed that would not significantly affect the show’s shooting schedule. As Hammond and Grand Tour’s third host James May poked fun at Clarkson on social media, Clarkson shared a photo of May, the “only functioning member of the Grand Tour team right now. God help us.”