Comedy Legend Jerry Lewis Dead at 91

Jerry Lewis, one of the most successful and popular American comedians of all time, has died at the age of 91. Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the slapstick-loving comedian passed away in his Las Vegas home earlier today following a short illness, with his family and publicist confirming the news. With a career spanning over seven decades, Lewis began to gain prominence in the 1950s as part of his comedic double-act with fellow entertainer Dean Martin, called Martin and Lewis — their vaudeville act proved to be so well-liked on variety shows that the duo branched out to a series of motion pictures. When that partnership ended in the late ‘50s, Lewis embarked on a solo career that encompassed everything from film to music to musicals — many of which he either wrote or directed — and he also lent his talents as the long-running chairman for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Many Hollywood figures have expressed their condolences over Lewis’s death via social media, noting his iconic status in the comedy world and his philanthropic pursuits.

Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful...



...haven. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 20, 2017

Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today. ☹️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip pic.twitter.com/4LbEbc9FCT — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis passed today,millions around the world loved him,millions of kids he helped w/his telethons. R.I.P. &condolences 2 his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017

As a kid, I'm pretty sure I was the biggest Jerry Lewis fan in the world. Truly. R.I.P. Jerry Lewis. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 20, 2017

We have lost a great comedian and even greater heart. Thank you for the laughs and the feels, Jerry Lewis. https://t.co/vdYCfd7atJ — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 20, 2017

even tho u said women arent funny rest in peeeeeeeaaacccccceeeeee https://t.co/f4K8lav7zG — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) August 20, 2017