Remember last week when we were staring down an international nuclear incident? The news cycle is spinning so fast now, it’s about to break the sound barrier. Which is at least part of the reason why Jimmy Kimmel, among many others, wants to take a beat to address the length of time it took for President Trump to specifically condemn racists and Neo-Nazis following the white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that ended with one person dead and over a dozen injured, rather than place blame on the “many sides” that were present. “It’s not exactly a controversial stance,” Kimmel said of denouncing Nazis and Klan members. “It’s not like we asked him to come out against puppies.” Honest to god, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. It’s only August. If there’s ever going to be some kind of racist puppy uprising the President has to publicly denounce, it’s definitely going to happen this year.