After Donald Trump’s news conference on Tuesday, in which he once again shifted the blame away from white nationalists for the violence in Charlottesville, Jimmy Kimmel used the first 12 minutes of his show to rip the president to shreds. On Trump’s point that there were “very fine” people on the “unite the right” side of the protest, Kimmel argued, “Here’s the thing, if you’re with a group of people that are chanting things like ‘Jews will not replace us’ and you don’t immediately leave that group, you are not a ‘very fine’ person.” He joked (but probably not really), “I would feel more comfortable if Cersei Lannister was running this country.” Perhaps it was the Game of Thrones tyrant queen that also got Kimmel thinking about his plot to save the country: Give Trump a false title and lock him away in a castle, forever. Preferably somewhere north of the Wall (or in Florida).