20 mins ago

Who’s Going to Die on Game of Thrones This Year? The Season-7 Halftime Report

Let’s make some new predictions.

12:51 p.m.

Georgia Official Calls for Criminal Investigation Into R. Kelly ‘Sex Cult’

New evidence has allegedly been uncovered.

12:47 p.m.

SoundCloud Saved at the Last Minute by New Funding Round

Your tracks are safe, for now.

12:23 p.m.

Glass Castle’s Director on Why Woody Harrelson Cried When He Met Jeannette Walls

“She’s so open, it makes you want to open yourself up and be like, ‘I’m also a hurting person!’”

11:42 a.m.

Kesha’s Rainbow Finally Exists, But What Does It Actually Sound Like?

The artist has reemerged, grizzled, raw, and as talented as ever.

11:25 a.m.

Jeannette Walls on The Glass Castle and Covering Trump in the 1990s

“It was genuinely fascinating to watch the man operate.”

10:48 a.m.

After Atypical, Keir Gilchrist Is Done Playing Teenagers

“I often get sent the sweet, innocent high-school kid who’s in love with the girl. I’m pretty over it.”

10:41 a.m.

Twin Peaks x Vulture: A Random Nightmare

▶️ The cast of Twin Peaks—including Kyle McLachlan and Naomi Watts—created this short film with Vulture in the spirit of the series.

10:30 a.m.

Can Anyone in Westeros Beat Arya Stark in a Sword Fight?

Arya beat Brienne, but could she defeat the Mountain?

10:28 a.m.

What Claudia O’Doherty of Netflix’s ‘Love’ Can’t Live Without

“Skin care–wise, I like things that seem like they could be prescribed by a doctor and are gentle enough for a burn victim.”

10:08 a.m.

Annabelle: Creation Proves Slower Isn’t Always Better in Horror

That doesn’t mean the jump scares won’t still floor you.

10:04 a.m.

The Complete History of Kesha’s Fight Against Dr. Luke

With Kesha’s first album since her sexual-assault lawsuit out now, how did we get here?

9:28 a.m.

The Death of Stalin Trailer: From Russia, With Incompetence

Armando Ianucci heads to Russia in his new dark comedy.

9:24 a.m.

Eric Trump Discovers the Glory of Fidget Spinners on ‘Weekend Update’

Eric Trump is every 11-year-old.

9:00 a.m.

Michael Winterbottom Defends the Startling Twist Ending of The Trip to Spain

“Sh*t, I’m actually going to have an experience.”

1:53 a.m.

Watch the Music Video for Jay-Z’s ‘Moonlight’ That Re-creates Friends

After much anticipation, it’s finally here.

Yesterday at 11:38 p.m.

Watch Bill Hader’s Scaramucci Impression on SNL’s Weekend Update: Summer Edition

The Mooch would be proud.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Zoo Recap: Baby-Daddy Drama

The world’s least sexy jacuzzi is the latest addition to Zoo Force One.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Nashville Season-Finale Recap: Kiss Off

There aren’t enough WTFs in the world to describe this episode.

Yesterday at 10:22 p.m.

Seth Meyers Claims Even Trump Is Scared of Trump’s North Korea Threat

“Fire and fury like the world has never seen. Oh, why did the president just say that?”