Latest News from Vulture

27 mins ago

What Happened to Benjen Stark on Game of Thrones?

A complete guide to the lost member of the Stark clan.

9:06 a.m.

John Oliver Urges Republicans to Call Out Trump With Advice From Destiny’s Child

John Oliver has a message for Republicans in Congress who have not condemned Trump’s Charlottesville comments.

9:00 a.m.

In Praise of Logan Lucky’s Very Good, Very Specific Game of Thrones Joke

It’s really more of a joke about A Song of Ice and Fire.

9:00 a.m.

The Ass-Kicking, Plus-size Stars of Patti Cake$

Rapping about rap and Hollywood with cabaret goddess Bridget Everett and new BFF Danielle Macdonald.

9:00 a.m.

The 33 Greatest Car Movies Ever

From Drive to Taxi Driver.

8:53 a.m.

Here Are a Bunch of GIFs of Jon and Daenerys Staring at Each Other

The tension is rising.

8:50 a.m.

Rick and Morty Recap: A Rick and Jerry Adventure

Rick and Jerry would be much better people if their paths never crossed.

8:15 a.m.

48 New Albums to Listen to This Fall

Including releases from both Gallagher brothers, LCD Soundsystem, Tori Amos, Miley Cyrus, Fall Out Boy, and more.

8:00 a.m.

James Murphy on LCD Soundsystem’s Return – and Why They’ll Never Break Up Again

The LCD Soundsystem front man on music’s progress, his band’s return, and the moment of spite behind its famous farewell concert.

7:47 a.m.

Insecure Recap: Handle With Care

Getting “dickmatized” is dangerous.

1:11 a.m.

Jersey Shore Reunion Recap: Gym, Tan, Laundry, Forever

A surprisingly candid, funny, and touching half-hour of television.

12:55 a.m.

Twin Peaks Recap: Fear in Letting Go

An episode about how our sacredness and our evilness are our own.

12:09 a.m.

Everything to Know About the Night King, White Walkers, and Wights

A complete guide to the deadliest enemy on Game of Thrones.

12:05 a.m.

Kesha’s Rainbow Debuts at Number One on Billboard 200

[ecstatic whistle note]

Yesterday at 11:54 p.m.

An Ode to Daenerys Targaryen’s Amazing Coat on Game of Thrones

It is a truly glorious piece of outerwear.

Yesterday at 11:33 p.m.

Game of Thrones Recap: Dragon Ex Machina

After a devastating tragedy, Daenerys and Jon move toward an alliance.

Yesterday at 11:17 p.m.

A Tribute to the Wight in a Bag, a Crucial Player in GoT’s Latest Battle

The wight in a bag is mostly here to wriggle.

Yesterday at 11:13 p.m.

Our 16 Biggest Questions About This Week’s Game of Thrones

Are Dany and Jon going to hook up? What’s going on between Sansa and Arya?

Yesterday at 10:51 p.m.

Denzel Washington Returns to Broadway in Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

The actor’s most recent Broadway turn was in the 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun.

Yesterday at 10:49 p.m.

How to Tell Dany’s Dragons Apart on Game of Thrones

Is it Drogon, Viserion, or Rhaegal?