Dave Chappelle’s Radio City Music Hall residency had three surprise guests Thursday night: John Mayer, Hannibal Buress, and Jon Stewart. Ahead of his own return to stand-up comedy, Stewart offered some thoughts on the president, their one-time Twitter feud, and Trump’s response to the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville. Stewart described a segment he watched on Fox News, where a correspondent politely inquires about the neo-Nazi procession in the city, when the Fox newsman seemed cozy enough with the crew to take up a tiki torch and march alongside them. “This is — I don’t even know what the fuck to say about a situation like this … I knew it would be bad because, and in the president’s defense, he is a terrible person,” Stewart said. “I don’t think everybody who likes him is a Nazi, but everybody who is a Nazi sure does seem to like him.” See his full comments below, as transcribed by New York Times reporter Sopan Deb:
