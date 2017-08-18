Latest News from Vulture

10:42 a.m.

Every Samuel L. Jackson Performance, Ranked From Worst to Best

In honor of The Hitman’s Bodyguard, we rank every Samuel L. Jackson role, from Shaft to Snakes on a Plane.

10:33 a.m.

Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on Jaime Lannister’s Next Move

“He’s not in the episode this coming Sunday because he’s in Lamaze class.”

10:30 a.m.

Review: The Disorienting Beauty of Grizzly Bear’s Painted Ruins

After a long hiatus, Grizzly Bear are back with a complicated, disorienting, and beautiful new album.

9:52 a.m.

Whitney: Can I Be Me Is a Remarkably Intimate Look at Whitney Houston’s Life

“There is not one person out there not responsible for the demise of that beautiful woman.”

9:39 a.m.

Jon Stewart on Trump: ‘Everybody Who Is a Nazi Sure Does Seem to Like Him’

John Mayer and Hannibal Buress also showed up as surprise guests.

9:24 a.m.

Meek Mill Arrested After NYPD Catches Him Riding Dirt Bikes on Instagram

You never know whose Instagram the NYPD is following.

9:08 a.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and James Corden Stop Traffic With Hair and Their Wigs

Yes, they do, ahem, let the sunshine in.

9:00 a.m.

The Defenders Series-Premiere Recap: Don’t Call Them Heroes

If you expect to see Marvel’s street-level heroes team up in this episode, prepare to be disappointed.

8:30 a.m.

A Tribute to the Truly Bungled Release of Tulip Fever

Has there ever been a film as enjoyably cursed as Tulip Fever?

8:00 a.m.

Protest Art: What Is It Good For?

Digging through the Whitney’s archive of resistance.

2:24 a.m.

Patty Jenkins Reportedly Closing a Deal to Direct Wonder Woman 2

The director was reportedly holding out for a much, much bigger payday.

12:46 a.m.

Miley Cyrus Sings to a Puppet and Rides a Gravitron in ‘Younger Now’ Music Video

“What goes up must come down.”

Yesterday at 11:16 p.m.

Tina Fey Stress-Eats a Cake After Talking About Trump in Weekend Update Return

Dealing with political frustration has never been so tasty.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Zoo Recap: The Mile-High Club

Boy, Zoo really likes its cliff-hangers.

Yesterday at 10:08 p.m.

Seth Meyers Says Trump Is Turning Every Republican Into Gollum

Meyers’s impression is less Gollum and more Gilbert Gottfried.

Yesterday at 7:16 p.m.

Cary Fukunaga’s Netflix Series Maniac Welcomes Justin Theroux

He will guest-star alongside Jonah Hill and Emma Stone.

Yesterday at 6:37 p.m.

Did The Bachelor Creator Just Subtweet Peter Kraus?

Don’t hold out hope for the fan favorite to be the next Bachelor.

Yesterday at 5:23 p.m.

Brand New’s Fifth Studio Album, Science Fiction, Is Out Right Now (Yes, Now!)

It’s the band’s first studio album since 2009.

Yesterday at 5:20 p.m.

MoviePass Is Attempting to Disrupt Hollywood — Will it Succeed?

MoviePass is counting on the idea that exhibitors, faced with fleeing audiences and a seemingly flawed business model, are panicking.

Yesterday at 5:16 p.m.

What, Exactly, Would a Stephen Daldry Obi-Wan Movie Look Like?

Obi-Wan (Jacob Tremblay) grows up on a planet comprised entirely of suburbs. His mother (Julianne Moore, weeping) hates her life.